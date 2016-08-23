Zameen.Com Launches CleanYourZameen Campaign

Zameen.com recently launched its #CleanYourZameen campaign, an initiative which aims towards making people take ownership of Pakistan. The campaign, which follows the format of the Ice Bucket Challenge, motivates people to work towards a functional solution to the hygiene problem which is prevalent in the country.

Launched on 14th of August on their social media page as part of their Independence Day celebrations, the video features company employees cleaning a polluted area on Lahore’s M.M. Alam Road and subsequently challenging five other organizations – the cab-hailing start-up Careem, the on-demand auto maintenance service Auto Genie, the e-commerce solution provider Shopistan, the Facebook page Sarcasmistan and paint manufacturer Brighto Paints – to follow suit. With over 90,000 views in three days, the social media has responded enthusiastically to this campaign to raise awareness about taking action regarding the issue of pollution.

Now, the #CleanYourZameen campaign has expanded into an online competition ‘#CleanYourZameen Challenge’ that invites the general public to compete in the activity. The details of the challenge, which is open to everyone, are available on the company’s social media page.