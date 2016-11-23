Yayvo & Jazz Cash Announce Black Friday Pakistan Dhamaka Deals

It seems that Yayvo is constantly setting up bombshells after bombshells that are rocking shoppers in Pakistan this November. After showcasing the amazing Black Friday deals that will be up for grabs on the momentous day, Yayvo and Jazz Cash set another milestone by introducing the biggest and most incredible Dhamaka Deals before Black Friday. Yayvo has finally decided to take the gloves off and give Pakistanis an early taste into the Black Friday craze mania that has swept the nation.

Buy Today – #SabarNot for Black Friday

With the latest press conference, Yayvo’s CEO Salman Hasan and Head Adam Dawood along with Jazz Cash Head of Marketing, Jaffar Shirazi and Vice President Aniqa Sandhu – the amazing new Black Friday deals have been released and gone live for the public.

“Yayvo and Jazz Cash are going to put all their eggs in one basket – we are offering the best deals for Black Friday at Jazz Cash discounted prices. Our customers can stop biding their time for the ultimate day and salivate on these dhamaka deals today.” Adam Dawood

So instead of waiting for the Black Friday deals to go up at their planned time, Yayvo is giving its customers the opportunity to do their shopping before Black Friday even begins. It’s time for shopping and the social firestorm on Twitter confirms this incredible announcement with #SabarNot trending in Pakistan.

All in One Black Friday Deals 2016

Recently, Yayvo stated that they were going to release certain premium deals in the next few days leading to Black Friday with the likes of Honda Motorcycles, Dawlance appliances, LED TV’s, Gaming consoles, Samsung mobiles, iPhone 7 and much more. Now the wait is over- buy all these mind blowing Dhamaka deals today as they have gone live on Yayvo Black Friday 2016. All the desired deals have been launched from important necessities and accessories to latest tech items and gadgets like iPhone 7 – and they are all ripe for the picking – so go to http://yayvo.com/black-friday and start buying now.