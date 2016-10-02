PTV Sports, Ten Sports, Willow TV, Live Cricket Streaming, Commentary, Score Updates

Pakistan will look to keep their winning momentum going when they meet West Indies at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday. However, Can West Indies pull things in their favour or will they remain to be at the receiving end?

Our cricket analyst takes a dig at what fans can expect on Sunday.

The green caps are currently ranked 9th in the ICC rankings table, immediately below West Indies. However, they have been continuously dictating terms to the opponents recently.

Life on the road has been a nightmare for the Caribbean side as they wilted to fourth successive defeat against Pakistan in the limited overs format. The T20 champions were expected to showcase a better performance against a team that even failed to make it to the last-four in that competition.

However, a 3-0 thrashing in the T20Is seems to have set the tone for a rude shock for the Windies who are without some of their key players.

The likes of Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo and Darren Sammy, three of their most senior players aren’t part of the squad. Still, losing the opening ODI by 111 runs won’t augur too well for the Caribbean side.

If Jason Holder’s men thought they would put up a better show in the ODI series, they were far behind in the first game.

The One Day series started off quite nicely for West Indies when Shannon Gabriel snapped up skipper Azhar Ali off the first ball of the match. However, as the game progressed, Pakistan bounced back through Babar Azam and Sharjeel Khan to outclass the opponents.

Sharjeel scored a quick-fire half-century, finishing with a 43-ball 54 while Babar Azam slammed his maiden ODI century and scored 120 from 131 balls to lead Pakistan to a competitive total to defend. Contributions from Sarfraz Ahmed and Imad Wasim helped Pakistan pop up to 284 for nine from their 49 overs.

In reply, the Windies could only score 175, suffering a heavy defeat by 111 runs.

Batting on the spin-friendly pitches of UAE is not easy for non-Asian sides and Windies did no favour to themselves by opting to field first after winning the toss. Ideally, they would have chosen to bat first and post a competitive total without being under pressure.Going into the second match, West Indies may decide to bat first if they win the toss again. However, that’s only a small part of the whole problem.

Batting performance should be a cause of concern for Jason Holder.

In the first ODI, Samuels did score 46 runs, but he got absolutely no support from anyone else in the middle and raged a lone hand.

The senior Windies batsmen need to step up their game and score some big runs. Any one from the likes of Darren Bravo, Marlon Samuels and Denesh Ramdin need to bat right through the innings.

With a solid foundation laid, Kieron Pollard can become a dangerous quantity in the death overs.

The openers also go at a snail’s pace. Chasing a total that required a run rate of nearly six runs an over, Brathwaite scored 14 from 38 balls; that hardly cuts the ice. A change in the mindset or a change in personnel is in order.

Pakistan look much stronger, but the team batting first could hold an advantage.