What’s Next For Mamadou Sakho?

Mamadou Sakho is currently going through the worst period of his professional career, and it appears that his troubles will not end this summer.

Having first of all tested positive for a fat-burning drug in March which forced him to miss the Europa League final and Euro 2016 in his home country, Sakho was sent home from the squad’s tour of the US after a spat with Jurgen Klopp.

Unfortunately, he has now picked up an Achilles injury and has sidelined him so far this season. With two summer signings, Joel Matip and Ragnar Klavan seemingly now ahead of him in the Reds’ defensive pecking order, it is not getting any easier at Anfield.

As if this spell hadn’t been bad enough for the 26-year-old, Klopp has also now made Sakho available for loan. He has clearly stressed that the Frenchman needs to regain his fitness and rediscover some form after being out of contention for more than four months.

The defender was considered one of the club’s best players last season and his form has drastically improved since Klopp’s appointment. However, no amount of talent can make up for poor attitude and behaviour as far as the manager is concerned.

After turning up late for a team meal and missing a treatment session while the squad was on a tour in America, Sakho is clearly being punished as Klopp looks to make an example of how undisciplined players will be treated going forward.

The potential departure of Sakho remains a big call. The player is a fan favourite; one poll has shown that 86% of Liverpool supporters voted against his potential loan move, which indicates how important Sakho is for the club.

Given that Liverpool would need another defender if Sakho were to depart, Bruno Martins Indi has emerged as a possible option after Porto has implied they deem the player to be expendable.

We will know more about the future of Mamadou Sakho in coming days, but for now at least, one piece of good news for the French defender is that the World Anti-Doping Agency has opted not to appeal against UEFA’s decision to dismiss proceedings against him which mean he stands absolved of doping charges.

This decision will also be a cause of frustration to Sakho though, given that these allegations were the trigger for the entire downward spiral he is currently experiencing.