Watch PTV Sports Live: Pak vs Eng 2nd ODI at Lord’s

Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali has won the toss and decided to bat in the second one-day international against England at the Lord’s.

The visitors have made three changes to their team that lost the rain-curtailed opening match in Southampton by 44 runs (D/L method) on Wednesday.

Opening batsman Mohammad Hafeez, who is recovering from a knee injury, has been left out and replaced with Sami Aslam.

Watch Pak vs Eng 2nd ODI Live on PTV Sports



Seamer Hassan Cheema, who made his international debut against Ireland last week, has come in for Umar Gul while Mohammad Nawaz has been left out to pave the way for the return of leg-spinner Yasir Shah.

England, meanwhile, have retained their XI of the first game.

The third ODI will be played in Nottingham on August 30, fourth in Leeds on September 1 and fifth and final in Cardiff on September 4.

The ODI series will be followed by one-off T20 International in Manchester on September 7.

The preceding four-Test series between the two sides was drawn 2-2.

Playing XIs:

England:

Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Mark Wood, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Liam Plunkett, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk)

Pakistan: Sharjeel Khan, Azhar Ali (capt), Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (wk), Imad Wasim, Sami Aslam, Babar Azam