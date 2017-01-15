Australia skipper Steven Smith has won the toss and elected to bat in the second one-day international against Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The hosts have made two changes in their Xi that won the first game in Brisbane by 92 runs on Friday.

Middle-order batsman Chris Lynn, who made his debut in the series-opener, was ruled out of the weekend clash due to a neck injury and has been replaced by Usman Khawaja.

Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, who was rested for Friday game, has returned to replace fast bowler Billy Stanlake, who could only bowl only three overs on his debut in Brisbane before sustaining discomfort,

Pakistan, meanwhile, are led by all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez in the absence of Azhar Ali, who has picked a hamstring injury. Middle-order batsman Asad Shafiq has replaced him in the XI.

Junaid Khan will be playing his first game since September 2013 after the team management decided to drop Wahab Riaz, who was expensive and wicketless at Gabba.

All-rounder Shoaib Malik has also returned after missing the first game to injury, with Mohammad Nawaz making the way.

The third ODI of five-match series will be played in Perth on January 19.

Australia:

David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith (capt), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (wk), James Faulkner, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Mitchell Marsh.

Pakistan:

Mohammad Hafeez (capt), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Asad Shafiq, Shoaib Malik, Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan