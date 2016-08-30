Wasim Akhtar Takes Oath as Karachi Mayor

Karachi – Waseem Akhtar was sworn in as the new mayor of Karachi while Arshad Vohra as his deputy on Tuesday.

The oath-taking ceremony was held here at Polo Ground in Gulshan-e-Jinnah. Returning Officer Sami Siddiqui administrated oath to both the men.

Senior MQM leader Dr. Farooq Sattar, foreign diplomats, and families of both Wasim and Vohra attended the ceremony.

Wasim, who was arrested on July 19 in connection with a case related to the treatment of terrorists, was brought to Polo Ground in an armoured vehicle amid tight security.

Addressing the audience at the ceremony, Wasim affirmed resolve to solve the issues of Karachi with the cooperation of other political parties.

He also chanted the slogan of “Long live Imran, long live Bhutto and long live Muttahida,” on the occasion.

Wasim said after taking oath as Karachi mayor, he was no longer a political person. He also appealed Pakistan People Party (PPP) Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and party’s patron-in-chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to put aside the past difference and work together for the betterment of the city.

Wasim also expressed hope that he would get justice and freed from the prison soon.

Earlier, the Sindh High Court dismissed a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Faisal Vawda to halt Wasim’s swearing-in, while declaring it non-maintainable.