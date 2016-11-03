Waiting for the Day When Sharif Brothers will be in Jail: Imran

Islamabad – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has said that a case related to Panama Papers revelations against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is sub-judice in the Supreme Court hence he should step down.

The cricketer-turned-politician was addressing his party’s ‘Thanksgiving’ rally here at Parade Ground on Wednesday, a day after he cancelled his planned sit-in in the federal capital following top court’s order to form a commission to probe the revelations of Panama Papers about the off-shore assets of Sharif family.

He said Sharif brothers are making the people fight with each other to conceal their ill-gotten money and he is waiting for the day when they will be behind the bars.

He said Pakistan could not prosper until the institutions are not strengthened, adding his party will hold the big ‘robbers’ accountable after coming into power.

He expressed hope that Supreme Court will announce the decision of Panama leaks case this month.

Addressing the ‘celebratory rally’, Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that Supreme Court saved the country from civil war by hearing Panama leaks case.

He said if a judicial commission is formed to probe Sharif family’s off-shore wealth, he will present his own Terms of References (ToRs) to it.

AML chief said had the government arrested Imran before planned lockdown, a civil war would have been begun in the country.

PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Jahangir Tareen, Pervaiz Khattak and others also addressed the rally.