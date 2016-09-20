Tops and Flops From the European Leagues This Weekend

There was a host of quality football on showcase this weekend as teams all over the continent battled it out for valuable three points. Fans witnessed many shock results, some great goals, and few overwhelming victories.

Below we take a look at some of the top performers and nonperformers from the weekend action.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Top performers:

Liverpool: The Reds kicked off the weekend action with a scintillating away win at Chelsea, with goals from Dejan Lovren and Jordan Henderson. The Blues tasted their first defeat of the season and are now winless in two games. The three points see Liverpool finish the weekend in 6th place with 10 points from 5 games.

Crystal Palace: The Eagles raced out of the blocks against Stoke, showing deadly accuracy from dead-ball situations as James Tomkins and Scott Dann scored inside 12 minutes. James MaArthur and the hugely impressive Andros Townsend capped up a fine afternoon for Palace as they consigned Stoke City to their 4th defeat of the season.

Non-Performers:

West Ham United: The Hammers slumped to their 2nd consecutive 4-2 defeat, as West Brom ran rampage in the first half. The Londoners were second best all over the park, with Simeone Zaza and Arthur Masuaku having forgettable games. They threatened a comeback with two goals in four second-half minutes but ultimately came up short, ending the weekend in 17th place.

Manchester United: The Manchester giants put in another dismal performance against Watford, as they slumped to their third defeat in 8 days. Most of the big named players; Wayne Rooney, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Paul Pogba were unimpressive. After three successive defeats, Jose Mourinho is bound to be concerned.

LA LIGA

Top performers:

Athletico Madrid: The frontmen for the Rojiblanco were in fine form, as Athletico Madrid powered past Sporting Gijon with a goal from Kevin Gameiro and a brace from both Fernando Torres and Antoine Griezmann. The results see Athletico Madrid climb to 4th position on the table.

Non-Performers:

Valencia: Valencia continued their abysmal start to the season, losing their 4th consecutive game against Athletic Bilbao. They started well enough with a goal in the opening 2 minutes, but Spanish international Aritz Aduriz hit back with an excellent brace. After series of bad results, Valencia remain at the bottom of the points table.

LIGUE 1

Top performers:

Paris St-Germain: The reigning champions stopped a run of three winless games in emphatic fashion, routeing Stade Malherbe Caen 0-6. Striker Edison Cavani, who was heavily criticised mid-week was in imperious form, scoring 4 goals in the first half. Lucas Moura and Augustin added the gloss to the win, as PSG stay within touching distance of league leaders Monaco.

Non-Performers:

Bordeaux: Bordeaux lost ground on the leading teams this weekend, suffering a shock home defeat to Angers as Toko Ekambi’s goal secured a famous victory for the underdogs. Les Girondins finished the game with ten men after the frustrated Diego Rolan was giving his marching orders for a foul on goalkeeper Pierrick Capelle.

SERIE A

Top performers:

Inter Milan: Internazionale produced a rousing performance to defeat holders Juventus at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium, Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic with the goals after Stephan Lichtsteiner had put the reigning champions ahead.

It was a much-needed win for the Milan team, who had a torrid time midweek in the Europa League against Hapoel Be’er Sheva.

Non-Performers:

Roma: Roma failed to capitalise on a rare slip up by Juventus, as they suffered defeat to Fiorentina. Eden Dzeko fluffed a number of chances to put Roma ahead, and those missed chances came back to haunt them when the referee allowed a Milan Badelj goal to stand, despite appeals for offside. The defeat leaves Roma three points behind leaders Napoli.

BUNDESLIGA

Top performers:

Hertha Berlin: The team from the capital continued their fantastic start to the season, with a comfortable victory over Schalke 04. The goals came in a 10-minute spell from Mitchell Weiser and Valentin Stocker. The win, their third on the bounce this season keeps Hertha Berlin tied on points with league leaders Bayern Munich.

Non-Performers:

Werder Bremen continued their shocking start to the season, falling to Borussia Moenchengladbach 4-1, their 3rd consecutive defeat this season. Thorgan Hazard and Raffael both scored two on the day, while recruit Serge Gnabry scored the consolation for Bremen.

The result leaves the Werder Bremen rooted to the bottom of the table with the manager’s future hanging in the balance.