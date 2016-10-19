Tops and Flops From the European Action This Weekend

The domestic leagues resumed after the international break and teams all over the continent hustled for points to move further up their respective league tables. There were one or two shock results, but overall, things went according to plan in the major European leagues. We take a look at the top performers and the non-performers of this weekend.

Premier League

Tops: West Ham United

The Hammers, who finished 7th in the league last year defeated Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in a London derby, to secure what was only their second win of the season.

Chances in the game were few and far between. West Ham were boosted by the return of Aaron Cresswell, who provided the assist for Emmanuel Lanzini’s winning goal.

The English full-back was sent off for two bookable offences, but the Hammers held on for 3 points to move to 15th place in the standings.

Flops: Hull City

Coming into the Premier League, Hull City looked like a team lacking quality, and after an early purple patch, the struggle is upon them. Their latest defeat is a 6-1 thrashing at the hands of AFC Bournemouth.

The Tigers showcased some amateur defending and toothless attacking as the Cherries ran rings around them. The six goals conceded means that Hull City have now conceded 17 goals in their last 4 matches.

Mike Phelan, who only got the job on a permanent basis last week will need to step up quick, or his sack letter might be in the mail soon.

Serie A



Tops: Torino

Adem Ljajic was the hero, scoring twice as Torino secured a majestic 4-1 win away at Palermo, a result that means they now have won three games on the bounce.

Marco Benassi and Daniele Baselli scored the 3rd and the 4th goals, as Torino sneaks into 4th spot on the table, ahead of Napoli on goal difference.

Flops: Napoli

Napoli lost on their own ground for the first time since 2015, as Roma dished out a tantalising performance on the way to a 3-1 victory.

League top scorer Edin Dzeko scored his 6th and 7th goals of the season, as Kalidou Koulibaly and co had no answer to the Bosnia and Herzegovina striker’s movement around the box.

The win sees Roma climb to 2nd place, while Napoli slumps to 5th position in the standings.

Bundesliga

Tops: Werder Bremen

Werder Bremen were in fine form against highly rated Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, winning the game 2-1 to make it 7 points from their last three games.

Ousman Manneh became the first Gambian to score in the Bundesliga, as his 59th-minute goal secured the 3 points for Bremen. A remarkable story of the young man who came to Germany two years ago as a refugee.

Manager Nouri has now won two and drawn one of the four games since he was appointed as interim manager four weeks ago.

Flops: FC Ingolstadt

Die Schanzer continued their dismal start to the season, losing 2-1 to FC Cologne to finish the weekend bottom of the table.

Anthony Modeste, continued his red-hot form this season, with his goals securing the points, and pushing him to the top of the goalscorers chart.

Lukas Hinterseer’s goal proved to be nothing more than a consolation, as Ingolstadt slumped to their 6th defeat in 7 league games this season.

Ligue 1



Tops: Nice

Nice continued their excellent start to the season, with a convincing 2-0 victory over Lyon to extend their lead at the top of the table to 4 points.

Paul Baysse and Jean Michael Seri scored the goals for the league leaders, while Lyon’s Nabil Fekir was sent off midway through the first half.

Nice are still unbeaten in the league this season and have amassed 23 points from 9 games. They are fast becoming the team to watch out for this season.

Flops: Monaco

The principality club lost their chance to close in on the league leaders, conceding twice in the last five minutes of the game against Toulouse to lose the game 3-1.

Valere Germain’s 3rd-minute goal for Monaco was cancelled out by Oscar Trejo, and a draw looked an almost inevitable result. Martin Braithwaite, however, turned the game on its head with a brace in the last five minutes to steal all 3 points for Toulouse.

AS Monaco is in 3rd place, level on points with 2nd placed PSG.

La Liga

Tops: Atletico Madrid

Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid are arguably the best defensive team in Europe, but they showed the other side of their game this weekend, putting seven past Granada in a 7-1 victory.

Isaac Cuenca had opened the scoring for Granada, but Atletico responded with a hat-trick from Yannick Carrasco, a brace from Nicolas Gaitan, and a goal each from Angel Correa and Tiago.

The win sees Atletico Madrid stay on top of the La Liga standings, with a +18 goal difference, the best in the league.

Flops: Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo, who were so impressive against Barcelona before the international break were embarrassed by Villarreal on Sunday, with the Yellow Submarines winning the game 5-0.

The Sky Blues came into this game with four consecutive wins in all competitions, but a brace from Roberto Soriano in as early as the 12th minute meant this game was over almost as soon as it started.

Goals from Cedric Bakambu, an own goal from Daniel Wass and a goal in the dying minutes for Manu Trigueros, completed a miserable night for Celta Vigo.

The result sees Celta Vigo end the weekend in 10th place, while Villarreal moves to 5th.