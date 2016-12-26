Top Six Tourist Attractions in Paris

6 Eiffel Tower

Visiting this iconic Paris symbol usually grades as the most awesome things to do for many visitors. Towering over 300 meters high within the Chap de Mars Park, Eiffel Tower is an iron structure that was built for the World Exposition in 1889. It is one of the most pictured tourist attractions in the world and presents an excellent opportunity for photography for both night and day times.

Tourists can traverse the elevator to observe incredible outlooks of the metropolitan or eat inside one of the two restaurants located within the tower.