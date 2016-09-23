Top Games Fans Should Look Forward To This Weekend

All of the major European leagues are back this weekend with a full complement of games, and there is plenty of potential action for fans to look forward to. The league tables are starting to take shape; with some teams aiming to stay at the very top while some others are already looking to topple them.

We take a look at some of the most awaited games this weekend:

Premier League

Manchester United vs. Leicester City:

The Red Devils, currently on a three-game losing streak host reigning champions Leicester City in Saturday’s early kickoff.

Having already lost to crosstown rivals Manchester City and underdogs Watford in a row, Jose Mourinho’s side will be under immense pressure to win.

The Foxes, dumped out of the EFL Cup by Chelsea midweek will be eager to capitalise on the lack of form and bruised confidence of their opponents, and it promises to be a keenly contested affair.

Arsenal vs. Chelsea:

Saturday’s late kickoff sees the two biggest clubs in London go head to head, as Chelsea head to the Emirates looking for their first win in 3 league outings.

The Gunners are in good form domestically, winning four matches on the bounce, but have been second best in recent games against their West London neighbours.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have stuttered recently in the League after an excellent start, but showed their character when they came from two goals down to beat Leicester in the EFL Cup.

SERIE A.

Fiorentina vs. AC Milan:

Fiorentina, who prevailed against Roma last weekend, have another chance to dent the ambitions of one of the top clubs when AC Milan visit the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday.

Both teams have ambitions of finishing in the Champions League places, so this game is a potential six-pointer. Recent head to head favours Fiorentina, who have won three of the last four games between two sides.

AC Milan, who come into the match on the back of consecutive victories, were impressive in their recent game against Lazio and will be hoping that Carlos Bacca continues in his fine recent form.

LA LIGA:

Las Palmas vs. Real Madrid:

High flying Las Palmas UD host Real Madrid in the Spanish La Liga’s late kickoff on Saturday. The hosts are in 4th place while the visitors top of the table.

Las Palmas do not fare well against the Madrid giants, losing 6 of the last 7 encounters, with the capital team scoring an average of three goals a game in those wins.

Real Madrid, who should have the returning Cristiano Ronaldo for this fixture, are overwhelming favourites to win this encounter.

Los Blancos have already equalled Barcelona’s consecutive win record and a win in this game will see them own the record outright, which should serve as added motivation.

LIGUE 1

Toulouse vs. PSG:

It’s been an excellent start to the season for Toulouse, who currently sit 3rd in the standings. Their form credentials will be thoroughly examined when they host the mighty PSG this weekend.

Toulouse, who secured a morale boosting win away at Lille, have lost all of their last five meetings against PSG. The underdogs will be happy to walk away with a draw from this A point from this game will likely be seen as a point gained for the underdogs.

PSG who recently went three games without a win are back to their brilliant best, with 9 goals in their last 2 games. Edison Cavani’s goal in the midweek victory against Dijon was his 5th in 2 games.