Top 5 Reasons to Choose an Android Phone over iPhone

Nowadays, the most popular and commonly used platforms are Android and iOS. Mobile users seem to be loyal to these platforms because they are user-friendly and highly acclaimed due to its latest features. Both of the operating systems are facing cut-throat competition from each other while Android leads the rivalry due to its major global market share. Windows and Blackberry are also available with a limited group of users.

Die-hard fans of Apple won’t be least persuaded to switch to an Android. But the fact is Android beats the iPhone as it provides users with a lot more flexibility, freedom of choice and features.

Here is my take on 5 Most preferable reasons to choose an Android phone over the Apple iOS iPhone:

1. Prices that Fit Your needs

Affordability has been a key driver for Android to maintain dominance in the global market. Price comes first while you choose a cellphone that fit your needs and Android devices are much budget friendly than their rivals iOS iPhones. For instance, Samsung, LG, Huawei, QMobile etc. providing the same level of specification in an affordable price range as compared to iPhones.

2. Removable Parts

The next big thing about Android devices is the feature of detachable parts providing an edge over iOS. For instance, you can swap out the batteries easily. On the contrary, iPhone has a stock battery and if noticed properly, it is very expensive and hard to replace them. But Android makes an easy way to swap a new battery without proper instructions. You can easily insert or replace typical micro SD cards and expand storage capacity on your Android devices. Unfortunately, you can’t enjoy the same level of comfort on an iPhone.

3. Features

Android phones dominate over the iPhone when it comes to its unique features. Samsung remains a pioneer in the market to provide dust and water resistant feature in Galaxy S5. Apple has benchmarked this feature in their recent launch of iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Most of the Android phones have a unique feature of Near Field Communication (NFC). It allows the devices to send and share information when close to each other. It was specifically designed to have an edge of Google Wallet.

4. Universal USB Charging Slot

As all of the Android phones share same USB charging slot. It means that you can charge from any Android USB cord if your smartphone battery is draining out. On top of that, a simple USB charging cord is less expensive and easily portable to charge your Android phones in an office, backpack and cars.

5. Selection and Variety

Apple launches two models each year with minimal upgradations for its users. On the other hand, Android flagship rules the market as various well-known companies across the globe launches a dozen of smartphones with latest features back to back. These smartphones compete with each other under the Android flagship in terms of software updates, price tags, sizes, body structure and much more.

Most of them have amazing large displays, enhanced sound quality and long lasting battery life. You can easily find a phone within an extensive range of variety available in Android.