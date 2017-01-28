The smartphone usage has been increased in these years so rapidly. People have become so used to it that they can’t imagine living their lives without smart phones. No doubt, the smart phone android technology enables to operate things so conveniently that no one can resist without these phones. It is the best device for doing the official and personal things. Except that it provides entertainment apps too! So why people won’t use it? They are using the smart phone android technology and maximising its advantages so smartly.

Let’s see the top 3 affordable Android phones in Pakistan.

HTC Desire

HTC is known for its beautiful and astonishing phones. The features of HTC Desire are; Battery 2000 mAh, 1 GB RAM, OS Android, v4.42 ( kit kat), Processor 1.7 GHZ- Octa- Core, Memory 8/16 GB extendable to 34 GB, Weight 154 g, Screen 4.7”, Rear Camera 8MP, Front Camera 2 Mp and Dimensions 139.8 x 69.8 x 9.9 mm.

Its failings are being an HTC phone it has no Beats audio feature and no LED indicator and no Gorilla Glass for Screen Protection.

Samsung Galaxy Core Prime

You must have heard about Samsung Galaxy Core Prime. In fact, many of you must be using it. So let’s see the features that compel you to use it.

It has 130.8 x 67.9 x 8.8 mm Dimensions, 2000 mAh Battery, 1.2 GHz Quad-Core Processor, 130 g Weight, screen size 4.5”, Android OS, v4.42, Rear Camera 5 MP, Front Camera 2 MP, RAM 1 GB and Memory 8 GB extendable to 64 GB.

Like everything has pros and cons similar is the case with Samsung Galaxy Core Prime. It runs on Android (Kit Kat) which is now old, and it has the same design as compare to all the previous Samsung phones. No innovation in the design of the phone.

Huawei Y511

Huawei is known for its amazing user-friendly phones, and it launched Y511 which is very sleek design wise. Some of its features include; 1.3 GHz Quad-Core Cortex –A7 Processor, 2200 mAh Battery, Screen 5”, Android OS, v5.1 (Lollipop), Weight 135 g, Dimensions 143.8 x 72 x 8.9mm, 1 GB RAM and Memory 8GB extendable up to 32 GB. Its failings are that the touch and indoor camera is totally not impressive.

Okay, these are the top affordable Android phones in Pakistan. I know many of you love to use these phones as they have attractive characters. But, there is also a sample of people who want to try new phones as they get bored with the phones which are used by the massive population. They wonder why always to use the best phones as recommended by others? Why not explore the other new technologies and decide for themselves which is best for them! That is why they choose to go for the latest phone of a different brand!

A brand like iDroid which has launched its latest phone iDroid Balr X7 in Pakistan. Its specifications include: Quad core processor 1.3 GHz, Screen 5.5’’, Front Camera 5MP, Rear Camera 8MP, Gesture Technology, Battery 2800 mAh, Android 5.1 Lollipop, RAM 1 GB, Resolution 1280 x 720, Memory extendable up to 64 GB SD Card, Screen 5.5”, Dimensions 153.8 x 77 x 8.3mm and Weight 85 g.

What if I say that this incredible newly launched phone iDroid Balr X7, has a fewer price from HTC Desire, Samsung Galaxy Core Prime and Huawei Y511 with some amazing features, features that even overcome the specifications of these phones? Comparing with HTC Desire, iDroid Balr X7 has increased dimension, memory, screen size and front camera. In the case of Samsung Galaxy Core Prime, the iDroid has more battery, dimensions, memory, processor and screen size. Last of all in comparison of Huawei Y511, the iDroid Balr X7 has enhanced dimensions, memory, screen size and front camera. Isn’t it amazing to get all these specifications in fewer prices than these phones? Definitely, it is J

The best part about iDroid Balr X7 is its light weight which means you can carry it easily. Even when using it you don’t need to feel pressure on your fingers as it’s so lightweight. The other part is its Idro beast speakers which let you do easily voice calls, video calls and listens to music. It has Gesture technology which enables you to have split screen and do multiple tasks simultaneously, swipe tabs in Chrome; two finger swipes down, zoom in using one figure, Google Keyboard Gestures, and Gestures using Third Party Apps.

You can easily buy this exciting newly launched iDroid Balr X7 in Pakistan, from Yayvo which is the Official Partner of iDroid.