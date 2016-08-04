Title Glory In Waiting If Willain Performs Well Next Season

The 2015/16 campaign was the worst season Chelsea have ever had under the Roman Abramovich regime.

Diego Costa was firing blanks upon returning overweight from the season break, Matic and Fabregas – core midfield duo of the title-winning previous season both chose to leave their brilliant forms behind them coming into the new season, while PFA player of the year going into the campaign, Eden Hazard, was a complete shadow of himself.

A 10th place finish was the best the team could muster at the end of a disappointing term. But through all those bad times, Brazil international, Willian stood out as the only good and positive thing about Chelsea.

He became the man to run to when set pieces needed to be taken, and he consistently tried creating assists and numerous goalscoring chances in every other game.

As the new season unfolds and with a new Chelsea team set to emerge with it, it interests many what influence the 27-year-old would bring to the team after his splendid performances.

A new coach, a new playing style, some new players and different/rejuvenated versions of the old players, many hope Willian will be able to turn up to the party once more.

Having further committed himself the Blues until 2020, the player still wants to offer more of his quality services to Chelsea’s pursuit of glory, and he will do exactly that.

With him having to do the majority of the work last season, he tired towards the end, particularly because the team had nothing left to play for.

Next season presents another chance to play for something. With Kante’s addition and Hazard’s return to form, we are set to experience the best of Willian all through the 2016/2017 session.

In 35 league games last season, averaging 1.7 shots per game the former Corinthians forward netted on five occasions and made six assists. His 82.5% pass success ratio and 3 Man of the Match awards contributed to his emergence as the club’s best player of the season.

Wrapped up in strengths that include precise and excellent crossing, dead-ball expertness, dribbling and possession retaining, we should see more of Willian next term as he can concentrate on being in one place at a time as opposed to his pitch omnipresence of last season.

Still not able to score regularly despite his attacking prowess and talents, he might finally hit double figures in the league under the new coach. Set to continue being a major influence on the team, how exactly Conte will deploy the versatile forwards remains unknown.

3-5-2, 4-2-3-1, 4-4-2 or 4-2-4, whichever formation the Italian master tactician eventually employs, Willian is sure to start on the right wing or in right attacking midfield.

And by enjoying the protective covering of Kante and Matic, he will able to make dashing runs down the flank and across the pitch to carve out defence-splitting passes and shoot at goal.

It is exciting to know what hazards and havoc he will wreck into defences as Chelsea’s title bids get energised next season.

He sure will not only shine again but also put down his life as the Blues aim for Premier League glory after the heartbreak of last season. Conte has got one of most lethal weapons in the EPL in his hands; it’s up to him how he uses it.