Looking To Buy A New or Used Car? Check These 10 Tips

Starting from September this year onwards, a new and great voyage has begun for buyers of both new and used cars. Incentives and deals are already in the market for the 2017 models and dealers are in gears for filling up their showrooms with the latest and greatest innovations.
Despite what your need is and whether you want to buy, a used or a new car, there are things that you need to remember before you consider signing the dotted line and drive off. Here is a list of tips you can use for getting the best deal on your purchase.
- Consider all the options for financing your car. Check with your banks and credit unions to confirm if they can beat the offer of the dealership. If you are planning to take the load, you’re your bank to purchase the car then a pre-approval on your loan will help you negotiate well on the price.
- Always be thorough with your research whether you are to buy a new car or a used car. In Pakistan, the buyer is majorly at a loss since the seller has more information and can easily play off the buyer. Browse the internet; you can now find anything and everything online. If you are interested in buying a new car, check pakwheels.com and for used car purchase consult motor trader. Print a list of the information and keep it with you, it will help you in negotiating.
- Keep at least three options in hand, check for an unbiased review. Carmudi.pk provides reviews and articles on how to buy a perfect used car and what to avoid during a deal. Check for consumer reviews as well.
- Once you’re done with your homework, it’s time to decide on the dealership. Referrals from friends and closed ones can act as a great help. If you want to buy a particular car, confirm its status before making a visit and always set the time up with the salesperson to save your time.
- When purchasing a new car, see the options that are standard and the ones that are add-ons. The extras are the whistles and bells that don’t require your investment.
- The end of the month is always the best time to get the best deal. Chances are, the dealership of salesperson will give you a better deal to meet sales targets.
- Never take lease without acknowledging and understanding the limitations. In some case, the lease might work to your advantage but makes sure that you have read and understood every detail.
- Don’t just test drive a car for the sake of test driving, rather test it how you would actually use the vehicle. Check the comfort of the car for not just driving purpose but for being inside it for a longer period and feeling comfortable.
- Sometimes you have a time limit offered by the seller for returning the car. This period has a fee, while in most cases this will never happen when purchasing a used car. Don’t forget to see if you have such an option (doubtful though).
- Never make a decision when under pressure. You can always walk out and say no because if you miss one option, you will always find a better one. If you have decided on taking the deal, make sure you have taken time for understanding the functions of the car.