Three Things Tottenham Need To Win The Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur was too close to winning the Barclays Premier League title last season for the third time in their history but finished third behind Leicester City and Arsenal.
Their ambrosial football during the first part of the season was replaced by unstable and divided play towards the end of the League campaign.
Subsequently, they didn’t win any of their last four matches. This year, howbeit, Mauricio Pochettino’s team will go into title race again, trying to learn from previous errors. Here are three things they need to win the Premier League:
Squad depth
The London-based club has one of the strongest templates in the league. Nevertheless, their best players feature on a consistent basis which then causes a general sense of fatigue within the squad.
In this case, Pochettino doesn’t have a tantamount replacement to his starters. As a result, he carries out experiments, which end up with unwanted draws or defeats.
Playing with the same eleven players all season long is an antediluvian strategy that’s somewhat detrimental to teams these days.
It’s true, that, for instance, Harry Kane’s appearance in all 38 league matches gave 25 goals to the team, but it was evident in his final few games that he was a less effective goalscoring presence in the team.
Stability
Tottenham ( the version of 2015/16) could trash Manchester City and Manchester United one day and then tie with Swansea or West Bromwich Albion the week later.
Everyone will agree, that 13 draws and six defeats are too much for a title contender.
They lost 44 points in these matches and let their biggest opportunity of last few decades slip away. However, as the saying goes, victory is sweetest when you’ve known defeat.
This means that Pochettino and his men have to recharge their batteries and get ready to face another challenge. Moreover, they are back in the Champions League which adds more responsibility and additional load to their shoulders.
Manager’s factor
Mauricio Pochettino’s qualities and talent are indisputable, and by the looks of things, the Argentine is already back to the drawing board to set up plans for the upcoming season.
Despite the interest from many big guns in Europe, Pochettino opted to remain in his current position and try to rehabilitate the squad following the torrid end to last season’s campaign.
He shouldn’t put the cat among the pigeons but has to create harmony in his team, in a bid to make sure that every player feels confidence and gives their all on the pitch.
What a great goal Erik Lamela scored against Inter Milan,I know t was a friendly,
but he could have looked a bit more happy with his achievement.
Why does he look so miserable ?
Brian E
Think he is focused on the long-term. I don’t think any of the players believed we had a shot at the title more than him. He was vocal about it and visible about it in the way he celebrated goals. Even against Newcastle (shudders) no-one came out of it with more credit than him, he pulled a goal back and was devastated by the result and it’s meaning. Maybe he’s just realised that you haven’t achieved anything until you’ve achieved something, so wildly celebrating every goal like it is the greatest achievement in your life can leave you deflated and often with a splatter of egg on the face.
I think he is more focused, more determined, more steely – and if I’m right it is a good thing for us.
They need to swallow their pride and ask Arsenal for some tips.
With Champions League football this coming season th players will be even more tired, then there’s the domestic cups.
Winning the league is a ridiculous aim for Spurs this coming season with ManYOO not being in the CL and the extra rest their players will have.
I think Spurs will know this and aim at winning cups as a priority. If they go for the league they will likely win nothing. They may finish above us this coming season though if we drop out of the Top 4. I think Spurs have a better chance of finishing the top 4 than us as things stand at the moment.
Cazorla now permanently absent, Walcott and Wilshere being missing all season, a central defender down, two strikers with one scoring infrequently and the other permanently injured, a left winger who plays himself into the ground with exhaustion and cancels out the points he gets us by being absent for rest and injury. Then there’s our manager who will make weird team selections with players out of position, make pathetic substitutions, have only one one tactic with no Plan B in any game.
If Spurs finish in the top 4 and we don’t, it might help us get rid of the mad dictator we have.