Three Things Tottenham Need To Win The Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur was too close to winning the Barclays Premier League title last season for the third time in their history but finished third behind Leicester City and Arsenal.

Their ambrosial football during the first part of the season was replaced by unstable and divided play towards the end of the League campaign.

Subsequently, they didn’t win any of their last four matches. This year, howbeit, Mauricio Pochettino’s team will go into title race again, trying to learn from previous errors. Here are three things they need to win the Premier League:

Squad depth

The London-based club has one of the strongest templates in the league. Nevertheless, their best players feature on a consistent basis which then causes a general sense of fatigue within the squad.

In this case, Pochettino doesn’t have a tantamount replacement to his starters. As a result, he carries out experiments, which end up with unwanted draws or defeats.

Playing with the same eleven players all season long is an antediluvian strategy that’s somewhat detrimental to teams these days.

It’s true, that, for instance, Harry Kane’s appearance in all 38 league matches gave 25 goals to the team, but it was evident in his final few games that he was a less effective goalscoring presence in the team.

Stability

Tottenham ( the version of 2015/16) could trash Manchester City and Manchester United one day and then tie with Swansea or West Bromwich Albion the week later.

Everyone will agree, that 13 draws and six defeats are too much for a title contender.

They lost 44 points in these matches and let their biggest opportunity of last few decades slip away. However, as the saying goes, victory is sweetest when you’ve known defeat.

This means that Pochettino and his men have to recharge their batteries and get ready to face another challenge. Moreover, they are back in the Champions League which adds more responsibility and additional load to their shoulders.

Manager’s factor

Mauricio Pochettino’s qualities and talent are indisputable, and by the looks of things, the Argentine is already back to the drawing board to set up plans for the upcoming season.

Despite the interest from many big guns in Europe, Pochettino opted to remain in his current position and try to rehabilitate the squad following the torrid end to last season’s campaign.

He shouldn’t put the cat among the pigeons but has to create harmony in his team, in a bid to make sure that every player feels confidence and gives their all on the pitch.