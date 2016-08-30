Vital Moments From Match-Day 3

We take a look at the pivotal moments from the Premiership this week

We take a look at some key moments from around the Premier League that shaped the outcome for those in action this weekend.

Leicester City 2 – 1 Swansea City: Jamie Vardy’s Opening Goal

Leicester City’s first ever Premier League title defence has been a difficult one so far.

An opening day defeat to newly promoted Hull City was followed by a frustrating draw against Arsenal at home.

In situations like this, a club can find itself overwhelmed by the expectation to grab a result. But Leicester were able to do what they did best all season long last term.

After over 30 minutes of a goalless match, the Foxes broke through on a counterattack featuring a goal from Jamie Vardy.

The moment saw an exhale of relief from both the team and fans, as Leicester went on to gain their first victory of the season 2-1.

Hull City 0 – 1 Manchester United : Super Sub Marcus Rashford Steals The Show Late On

Hull City have led a charmed beginning to the 2016-17 season. Interim manager Mike Phelan has led the Tigers to two consecutive league victories and a midweek English League Cup win.

Attention now turned to hosting Manchester United and Jose Mourinho on Saturday evening, and the KC Stadium saw a rain-soaked contest that looked destined to end 0-0.

However, second half substitute Marcus Rashford and captain Wayne Rooney saved the best for last.

A mazy run up the left side of the pitch saw Rooney pick out Rashford with a pinpoint pass to find the winning goal.

Hull will certainly feel hard done too, United meanwhile, join Chelsea and Manchester City atop the league table at nine points each.

Manchester City 3 – 1 West Ham United: Raheem Sterling Shining In Guardiola’s City

Manchester City kept their strong Premier League start going with an impressive performance at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday against West Ham United.

English winger Raheem Sterling has been in fine form under new manager Pep Guardiola, and his brace powered City to a 3-1 victory.

His first goal was a shining example of what Guardiola is looking for at his new club.

David Silva began the buildup, found new signing Nolito on the left and quickly got the ball to an open Sterling in the middle of the penalty area for an accurate finish.

Adding a second goal later in the game, Sterling and his teammates are firing on all cylinders with Pep’s beautiful game.

After the international break, a Manchester derby awaits as Guardiola and Mourinho meet again in their new Premier League settings.