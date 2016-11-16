Terror Networks in FATA Irreversibly Eradicated: COAS

Islamabad— Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Raheel Sharif has said that the terror networks in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) have been irreversibly eradicated in the result of Operation Zarb-e-Azb.

He was addressing a Jirga of tribal elders during his visit to North and South Waziristan on Tuesday.

“We have reached close to our objective of total elimination of terrorism from our soil and will give a secure and prosperous Pakistan to our future generations,” he said.

COAS was given a briefing on the progress of resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and different development projects in FATA during the visit.

Army chief expressed satisfaction over the stabilising operations and lauded the authorities involved in ensuring the return of IDPs to their homes with honour and dignity.

He directed them to complete the return of remaining IDPs before the end of this year.

Army chief also inaugurated different development projects during the visit, including Younus Khan Sports Stadium and an 84-kilometre-long Bannu-Miranshah-Ghulam Khan Road.