Replacing Vincente Del Bosque as Spain manager, most decorated boss in their history, Julen Lopetegui wasted no time in evolving his Spain side.

A two nil demolition of Roberto Martinez’s Belgium on Thursday signalled the beginning of a new era for the two-time European champions.

Two goals from the man of the match David Silva were enough to see off Belgium in Martinez’s first game in charge.

With many changes to the disappointing Euro 2016 squad, Lopetigui freshened up the squad which had stalled since winning the Euros in 2012.

The likes of Iker Casillas, Isco Alcaron, Aritz Aduriz, Sergio Rico and Pedro have been dropped from summer squad paving the way for Adrian of West Ham, Pepe Reina, Dani Carvajal, Diego Costa, Marco Asensio and Saul Niguez.

These changes have given a more vibrant look to a squad that was in danger of totally burning out, after two successive below-par tournaments.

The additions of Saul, Carvajal, and Asensio to the squad, with the Real Madrid right-back seemingly the first choice, have given an impetuous to Lopetegui’s team, keeping the likes of Andreas Iniesta, David Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta on their toes.

Th added depth in the squad has already improved the performance of David Silva, the diminutive Man City midfielder dictated Thursday’s game against the Red Devils.

Scoring twice, and regularly dropping into positions that defenders weren’t able to commit to, he was clearly the best player on a pitch filled with star names: Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Koke, and Sergio Ramos.

Silva’s quality was combined with Spain’s hunger, something that looked it as if it may have dwindled under Del Bosque.

Pressing Belgium all over the pitch, a new dimension was added to Spain’s play.

Something that was rarely seen under the former Real Madrid manager Del Bosque, Belgium couldn’t cope with Spain’s harassing.

Favouring total possession, teams figured out how to frustrate Del Bosque’s Spain, sitting in and hitting them on the break, see the match against Netherlands at the 2014 World Cup for the perfect example.

Lopetegui will be expected to qualify for Russia 2018, in a group that features Liechtenstein, Macedonia, Israel, Albania, and Italy.

Spain should dispatch of all bar Italy fairly routinely. However, the real test will be Giampiero Ventura’s Italy.

With Spaniards expecting nothing less than top spot in qualifying, Lopetegui will have the burden of a lot of pressure, something he’s had to deal with at Porto.

Having coached Spain at under 17, 19, 20 and 21 level, Lopetegui will know most of the current squad in and out, something he’ll need to rely upon when coming up against Italy in qualifying.

Spain looked to have found an extra gear under Lopetegui, a gear they will need to use if they’re to qualify automatically, ahead of Italy, for Moscow in less than two years time.