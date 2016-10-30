Security Forces Kill Four Terrorists in Quetta, Five in Gujranwala

Quetta/Gujranwala – The security forces on Saturday killed four terrorists involved in this week’s deadly attack on a police training centre in Quetta.

According to reports, the security forces conducted a raid on a house in Hazar Ganji area of the provincial capital upon receiving a tip-off regarding the presence of terrorists.

The terrorists opened fire on the forces and also hurled hand grenades, leaving three personnel injured.

The forces killed all four terrorists in the counterattack.

Security sources said the terrorists belonged to outlawed Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, which is believed to be behind Quetta attack.

At least 63 security personnel were killed more than 150 others injured which three heavily-armed terrorists launched assault New Sariab Police Training College, situated at Sariab Road, on Monday.

One terrorist was also killed in the encounter with law enforcers while two others blew up their explosive-rigged vests.

Meanwhile, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) today killed five terrorists in an encounter in Gujranwala.

CTD officials conducted an intelligence-based raid on a house in Wapda Town, upon which the terrorists inside opened fire on them.

In the encounter, five terrorists were killed while three others managed to flee.

Police recovered hand grenades, a Kalashnikov, two pistols and explosive material from the possession of terrorists.

CTD sources said that the terrorists were planning to carry out a major attack in the city.