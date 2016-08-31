SC Dismisses Imran’s Petition Seeking PM’s Disqualification

Islamabad – The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to disqualify Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif over Panama Papers’ revelations.

PTI Chairman, in a petition filed through Naeem Bukhari, had sought disqualification of the premier, his son-in-law Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar Awan and Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, claiming that they set up off-shore companies from the money accumulated through corruption, tax envisions and money laundering.

However, SC’s Registrar Office said that the apex court cannot be approached directly in such matters and the petitioner, hence the petition is non-maintainable, and the petitioner should first approach high court or any other appropriate forum available.

“The petitioner has not approached any other appropriate forum available to him under the law for the same relief. He has also not provided the justification for not doing so,” the registrar said.

Meanwhile, PTI has decided to file a chamber appeal in Supreme Court.

Speaking to media, PTI leader Naeem ul Haq said PTI’s legal team has begun drafting of the appeal, and it would be filed in the new few days.

Last week, the apex court had also disposed of a petition filed by Jamat-e-Islami chief Siraj ul Haq seeking probe into Panama leaks, while declaring it non-entertainalble.