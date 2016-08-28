Sattar Should Openly Condemn Altaf’s Anti-Pakistan Speech: Liaquat

Televangelist and former MQM lawmaker Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain has urged Dr Farooq Sattar, Deputy Convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) to denounce MQM founder Altaf Hussain’s anti-Pakistan speech openly.

Talking to Geo News Network on Saturday, Aamir expressed his grave concern and dissatisfaction over the route being taken by deputy parliamentary leader of the party.

On Saturday, Farooq Sattar and other party leaders announced complete disassociation from Altaf Hussain and party’s international secretariat.

Sattar also said that MQM workers and leaders shouldn’t be deprived of political activities which is their constitutional right and demanded to open party’s Nine-Zero office which according to him remains unlawfully sealed to date. He further claimed that law enforcers have locked down dozens of other party offices, ignoring the fact that they were legal and had complete property documents.

One person lost his life while scores other were injured after the party founder’s inflammatory speech led to fierce protests and attacks on media offices in the city.

Analysing the situation, Liaquat said that Sattar needs to condemn the MQM founder’s statement openly, and mere announcement of disassociation was not enough.

He further advised MQM leader not to waste time in making necessary amendments to party’s constitution.