Sanchez and Ozil could Fire Arsenal to Premier League Glory

Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal side won the Premier League title in 2004 for the last time. The Gunners are trying to repeat this success since then, but they miss something every time.

Their best result after the 04’s incredible win was second place in the 04/05 and 15/16 campaigns. Now, the French coach has a good template, a well-developed infrastructure and a stable financing. These factors are creating a real basis that let them go through the season with the highest expectations.

Wenger has a team to rely on, and two players stand out in this group. Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil can surely be those cornerstones who can help to build a steadfast collective.

These two players have already proven that they are vital members of the starting line-up. Having these two men in stock, Wenger should be setting up his plans of chasing the league title.

Last season was Arsenal’s best in years, and the main reason for it was the United team with high-quality leaders. Mesut Ozil became the top assist maker in the league as he created 19 goals for his teammates and scored another six himself.

Ozil’s involvement in Arsenal’s play was crucial in securing some significant results.

The German midfielder is regarded as one of the best playmakers not only in the Premier League but also in the world. His intelligence, diligence and self-sacrifice were a priceless asset for the London-based club.

Nevertheless, as it turned out, in the end, the Germany international’s outlandish football was not enough to overcome Leicester at the top of the Premier League table.

On the other hand, Sanchez missed out on the most of the season due to injury problems, while his presence on the pitch made Ozil’s job easier and more efficient.

Sanchez was quick to respond to Mesut’s decisions, as their co-understanding is set up at the highest level.

Taking part in 28 matches, he managed to score 13 goals and create four other goals for the others. However, given his bad form and long post-injury adaptation period, it became evident, that title hopes were under a big question.

In the coming season, however, Arsenal’s both leaders are fit and ready to battle for the EPL cup. Although these two joined the team later than others due to Copa America Centenario and Euro 2016, Wenger has no reasons to worry.

Ozil and Sanchez are the kind of players, who don’t need additional explanations, they can catch up with the rest of the team quickly.

Moreover, Sanchez reunites with the team in a good mood, as his Chile side won another Copa America title after defeating Argentina in the final match, while Alexis himself was honoured with the “Player of the Tournament” award.

One more reason that lets us think of Arsenal’s possible glory in the league campaign is their squad consistency. The Gunners managed to keep their star men in the team, while other title contenders have bought many new players, changed coaches, sold leaders.

If Ozil and Sanchez can churn out good performances next season, then the Gunners may be on their way to a League title.