Rangers Arrest Two MQM-London Leaders

Karachi – Rangers on Saturday arrested two members of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) London’s coordination committee from outside Karachi Press Club.

According to media reports, Dr Hassan Zafar and Kunwar Khalid Younus had arrived to address a press conference at the press club when Rangers took them into custody and shifted them to an undisclosed location.

Following the arrests, MQM London leader Amjadullah Khan announced the cancellation of their press-conference.

The MQM leaders were to hold a press conference in connection with the arrests of the party workers in the city, sources said.

Speaking to media, MQM London leader Sarwat Israr condemned the arrest of his party’s leaders and demanded permission to hold a press conference.

He also denied any difference between the MQM’s London and Pakistan coordination committees.

MQM split into Pakistan and London factions after party founder Altaf Hussain’s anti-Pakistan speech on August 22.

After controversial speech sparked countrywide protests against Hussain and a crackdown against party’s offices, senior MQM leader Dr. Farooq Sattar had disassociated from the party founder and announced that the party will now be operated only from Pakistan.

MQM’s London committee had held its first-ever press-conference on October 15, in which it objected over the identity of Sattar’s faction.