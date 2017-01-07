Islamabad – Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has confirmed former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General (retd) Raheel Sharif’s appointment as the chief of 34-nation Islamic military alliance against terrorism, saying it was made with the consent and clearance from the government and the army.

Speaking to media on Friday, the minister said that an agreement regarding Sharif’s appointment was finalised a few days ago.

He, however, said he was not aware of further details about the agreement.

Sharif, who retired as army chief in November last year, was touted to become head of Islamic military alliance since its inception in December 2015.

The alliance, which is led by Saudi Arabia and includes United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt and other Islamic countries from the Middle East and Africa, was formed to combat terrorist outfits, primarily Daesh.

Asif hailed the formation of the anti-terror alliance, saying the entire Muslim Ummah should participate in it while putting aside its internal differences.

The minister further said that the notable successes have been achieved against terrorism thanks to National Action Plan, adding an operation would be launched against terrorists where needed.