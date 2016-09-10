Punjab Government Calls Rangers for Operation against Terrorists

Lahore – The Punjab government has called in Rangers for a limited operation against outlawed outfits in ‘specific areas’ of the province.

Speaking to media on Friday, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the paramilitary force has been called to assist Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) against terrorists and their facilitators in specific areas, which will be decided during the meeting of apex committee.

He said Rangers would conduct an operation along with police and CTD, and they will have the authority to arrest any terrorists or suspect from anywhere.

He said initially; Rangers have been called for two months, but their stay in the province could be extended if needed.

The minister said the Punjab government felt the need to summon Rangers in Punjab in the backdrop of last month’s suicide attack at Quetta’s Civil Hospital, which killed 70 people.

He said Punjab has shared borders with Federally Administrated Tribal Areas (FATA), and there are alerts that the terrorists could carry out attacks in the province in September.

Sanaullah said Rangers haven’t been called in Punjab for the first time, but they were also summoned some months ago for the operation against Chotu gang in Rajanpur.