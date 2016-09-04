PTV Sports, Ten Sports Live Cricket Streaming: Pak vs Eng 5th ODI

England will be in the hunt of a rare series whitewash when they take on Pakistan in the fifth and final one-day international at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Sunday.

Having secured a whopping 169-run win in the third ODI in Nottingham to seal the series, the hosts pulled off a hard-fought four-wicket victory in the fourth match in Leeds to make it 4-0.

They now have a chance to complete a whitewash in a series of five or more matches for a second time in their ODI history, having previously achieved the feat against Zimbabwe in 2001.

Watch Pak vs Eng 5th ODI Live on PTV Sports, Ten Sports



The hosts will remain without Jos Buttler in the final game as the wicketkeeper-batsman is still recovering from a hamstring strain that kept him out of the third game.

Jonny Bairstow, who replaced him in that game and struck and a majestic half-century, is likely to take his place again.

The hosts are likely to hand maiden ODI cap to spinner Liam Dawson, with Moeen Ali likeliest to make the way.

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid is likely to be rested and replaced by paceman Chris Woakes.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will be aiming to avoid the humiliation of whitewash.

They will be forced to make at least one change in their XI that lost the fourth match.

Fast bowler Mohammad Irfan, who had replaced injured opening batsman Mohammad Hafeez in the squad, has returned home due to cramps he suffered after bowling just five overs at Headingley.

The giant pacer will be replaced by Mohammad Amir in the final game.

Shoaib Malik, who was dropped for Headingley game, is likely to return to replace opener Sami Aslam.

Probable Xis:

England:

Alex Hales, Jason RoyEoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Liam Dawson, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett

Pakistan:

Sharjeel Khan, Azhar Ali (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed (wk), Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaoib Malik, Umar Gul, Mohammad Amir