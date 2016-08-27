PTV Sports, Ten Sports Live Cricket Streaming: Pak vs Eng 2ND ODI

The second One-Day International between Pakistan and England will be played at the Lord’s on Saturday.

The hosts are leading the five-match series 1-0 after securing a 44-run win (Duckworth/Lewis method) in the rain-shortened first ODI in Southampton on Wednesday.

Skipper rediscovered his form with an enterprising 82 while Sarfraz Ahmed struck 55 as Pakistan posted 260-6 after deciding to bat first.

In reply, Jason Roy and Joe Root struck half-centuries as England reached 194-3 before the game was called off due to persistent rain. Subsequently, the hosts were declared the winner by 44 runs through D/L method.

Pakistan are expected to bring in leg-spinner Yasir Shah for the Saturday’s game, most probably at the expense of Mohammad Nawaz.

Otherwise, they are unlikely to tinker with the combination of the first game.

The hosts, meanwhile, remain without the services of David Willey, who is recovering from a hand injury.

All-rounder Ben Stokes, who made a comeback from a calf injury on Wednesday, will again play only as a batsman.

With Root delivering a successful part-time spell in the first game, it is unlikely that England will bring in a third specialist spinner into their playing XI. This means Liam Dawson will have to wait further to make his ODI debut.

Probable Squads:

Pakistan:

Sharjeel Khan, Azhar Ali (capt), Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Umar Gul, Sarfraz Ahmed (wk)

England:

Alex Hales, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Joe Root, Adil Rashid