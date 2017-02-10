Quetta Gladiators will begin their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2017 campaign against Lahore Qalandars at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Friday.

Qalandars will be hoping for a turnaround following an abysmal inaugural season, in which they were eliminated from the competition after losing six of their eight league games. As a result, Azhar Ali lost his captaincy and was replaced by Brendan McCullum.

Besides changing the skipper, they have also bolstered their lineup by bringing in all-rounders Grand Elliott and Sohail Tanveer, who played for Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings respectively last season.

Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Umar Akmal and Yasir Shah are some of the other notable international players in their squad.

Gladiators, meanwhile, will be hoping for another fine campaign after ending the first edition as runners-up.

They remained at the top of the table for most of the first season and were tipped as hot favourites to lift the title but were beaten by Islamabad United in the final.

Led by Sarfraz Ahmed, they again look a mighty outfit thanks to the presence of established international campaigners like Ahmed Shehzad, Thisara Perera, Kevin Pietersen, Umar Gul and Asad Shafiq.

What Next?

Qalandars will take on Islamabad United in their second game on Saturday while Gladiators will lock horns with Karachi Kings later on the same day.

Squad:

Lahore Qalandars:

BB McCullum (Captain), Bilawal Bhatti, CS Delport, GD Elliott, Aamer Yamin, Azhar Ali, Ghulam Mudassar, CJ Green, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Qadir, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Rizwan, SP Narine, JJ Roy, Saif Badar, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Akmal, JEC Franklin, Mohammad Irfan, Zafar Gohar

Quetta Gladiators:

Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain), Asad Shafiq, Saad Nasim, Umar Amin , Bismillah Khan, Hasan Khan, Umar Gul, LJ Wright, Zulfiqar Babar, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, TS Mills, Ahmed Shehzad, Anwar Ali,Noor Wali, NLTC Perera, KP Pietersen, NL McCullum, Mahmudullah, RR Rossouw