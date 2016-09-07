PTV Sports Live Cricket Score & Streaming: Pak vs Eng Only T20I

England skipper Eoin Morgan has won the toss and decided to bat in the one-off T20 international against Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester.

The hosts have brought back batsmen Joe Root, Alex Hales and all-rounder Moeen Ali back after resting them for the one-off match against Sri Lanka in July.

Ben Stokes has also returned to England’s T20 side for the first time after Carlos Brathwaite struck him four successive sixes in the final over to help West Indies pull off an incredible World T20 triumph in April in India.

Jos Buttler, who missed the last two of five ODIs against England due to a hamstring injury, is now fit and will take charge behind the stumps.

Pakistan, meanwhile, have handed T20 debuts to all-rounder Babar Azam and fast bowler Hassan Ali.

Wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed is leading Pakistan’s T20 side for the first time since being named Shahid Afridi’ successor following ICC World T20.

England won the preceding five-match series 4-1 while the four-Test series between the sides was drawn 2-2.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan

Khalid Latif, Sharjeel Khan, Wahab Riaz, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt & wk), Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Sohail Tanvir

England:

Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Alex Hales, Jos Buttler (wk), David Willey, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Liam Plunkett