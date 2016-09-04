PTV Sports Live Cricket Score & Streaming: Pak vs Eng 5th ODI

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali has won the toss and decided to bowl in the fifth and final one-day international against England at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

The hosts have made three changes in their side that won the fourth ODI at Headingley on Thursday to go up 4-0 in the five-match series.

All-rounder Moeen Ali has been rested to pave the way for ODI debut of left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Liam Dawson.

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid and fast bowler Liam Plunkett have also been rested and replaced by all-rounder Chris Woakes and seamer Mark Wood.

Rashid has missed out his first white-ball game since being recalled to England’s limited-overs squad at the start of last summer.

Pakistan, meanwhile, have made two changes in their line-up.

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir has returned to the XI after being dropped for the fourth ODI. He was replaced by Mohammad Irfan in that game who bowled just five overs before suffering cramps and was subsequently ruled out of the final game.

Shoaib Malik, who also was left out for Headingley game, has also returned to replace opener Sami Aslam.

Pakistan will end their exhausting tour of England with one-off T20 International in Manchester on Wednesday.

Playing Xis:

England:

Alex Hales, Eoin Morgan (capt), Jason Roy, Joe Root, Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Chris Jordan, Mark Wood

Pakistan:

Sharjeel Khan, Azhar Ali (capt), Shoaib Malik, Umar Gul, Mohammad Amir, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed (wk), Mohammad Rizwan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Nawaz