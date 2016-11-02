PTI Calls Off Islamabad ‘Lockdown’ following Supreme Court Decision

Islamabad – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) today called off its plan to lockdown Islamabad on November 2 and instead announced to mark the day as a Thanksgiving day after Supreme Court ordered to form a commission to probe Panama Papers’ revelations about Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing his workers outside his residence in Bani Gala here, PTI chief directed them to go back home and said that his party will now hold a rally at Islamabad’s Parade Ground at 2 pm tomorrow to mark Youm-e-Tashakur.

He claimed that one million party workers would participate in his ‘historic’ rally.

The cricketer-turned-politician said that he had two demands for going ahead with his plan to paralyse the capital, firstly that PM Nawaz should step down and secondly he should present himself for accountability.

The PTI chairman demanded the Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif to release all detained workers of his party.

He said for the first time in Pakistan’s history, a powerful ruler is being held accountable.

Following PTI’s announcement, the federal government has directed the authorities to remove barricades from the roads of Islamabad.

Containers were placed on all entry points of the capital to prevent PTI workers from reaching in the planned sit-in.