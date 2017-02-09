The opening match of the second edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 will be played between defending champions Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

Led by Pakistan’s Test skipper Misbah-ul-Haq, United had beat Quetta Gladiators in the final to lift the trophy in the inaugural edition.

Like the first edition, they will again rely on the experience of Shane Watson, Misbah-ul-Haq, Saeed Ajmal, Samuel Badree, Mohammad Sami and Brad Haddin.

Watch Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Match ODI Live on PTV Sports, Ten Sports

Meanwhile, Zalmi, who were led by former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi in the first edition, have handed over the captaincy to West Indies all-rounder Darren Sammy.

Besides Afridi and Sammy, their lineup also features several veterans including Tillakaratne Dilshan, Wahab Riaz, Kamran Akmal, Eion Morgan and Marlon Samuels.

Head to Head Record:

The two sides met thrice in PSL 2016, with Zalmi emerging victorious on two and United on one count.

Zalmi beat United by 24-run and seven wickets in the two bilateral league contests respectively and were beaten by 50 runs in the semifinal.

What Next?

Zalmi will take on Karachi Kings in their second match on Friday while United will take on Lahore Qalandars in Dubai in their next game on Saturday.

Squads:

Islamabad United:

Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Mohammad Irfan, Samuel Badree, Shane Watson, Sharjeel Khan, Brad Haddin, Sam Billings, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Sami, Khalid Latif, Zohaib Khan, Ben Duckett, Shadab Khan, Ruman Raees, Saeed Ajmal, Imran Khalid, Asif Ali, Syed Muzammil Shah, Amad Butt, Dwayne Smith, Steven Finn

Peshawar Zalmi:

Darren Sammy (captain), Eoin Morgan, Shahid Afridi, Sohaib Maqsood, Chris Jordan, Kamran Akmal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haris Sohail, Marlon Samuels, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Samit Patel, Dawid Malan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hafeez, Junaid Khan, Imran Khan Jr, M. Irfan Khan, Mohammad Asghar, Khushdil Shah