Premier League 2016/17: Possible Back Fours

With less than 30 days left before the window closes and just a few days before the start of the Premier League, much of the paper talk is revolving around big moves in the second and final third of the pitch, but which team has the best (potential) looking back 4 in the Premier League.

Arsenal (8/10):

A possible back four of Hector Bellerin, Gabriel (Paulista), Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi, Arsenals defensive line looks better than it has for a few seasons in the Premier League.

AFC Bournemouth (6/10):

Something in the area of Jordan Ibe, Nathan Ake, Rhoys Wiggins and Charlie Daniels, sees them with a relatively young but quick back.

Burnley (6.5/10):

Matthew Lawton, Daniel Lafferty, Tendayi Darikwa and current hot commodity Michael Keane are pretty much the standard for the side now, and they could do a good job in the Premier League once it kicks off.

Chelsea (9/10):

César Azpilicueta, Branislav Ivanovic, Kurt Zouma and skipper John Terry. What more needs to be said about this?. 9/10

Crystal Palace (6/10):

Joel Ward, James Tomkins, Scott Dann and Pape Souare. A bit of extra talent from new signing Tomkins but nothing amazing. 6/10

Everton (7/10):

Leighton Baines, Phil Jagielka, Seamus Coleman and Funes Mori are expected to feature for Everton following John Stones’ recent departure.

Hull City (6/10):

Harry Maguire, Andrew Robertson, Curtis Davies and Michael Dawson. All there for at least the last couple seasons, read off each other well and should be able to do a decent job in their return to the Premier League.

Leicester City (8/10):

Robert Huth, Wes Morgan, Danny Simpson and Christian Fuchs. Current Premier League Champions. Don’t change what isn’t broken.

Liverpool (7.5/10):

Jonas Hector, Joel Matip, Alberto Moreno & Nathaniel Clyne. I would like to see Klopp bring back Tiago Ilori from loan spells and develop significantly.

Manchester City (9/10):

Manchester City has a galaxy of top-class players and selecting best 4 for the backline is no easy job. Most probably, a fit-again Vincent Kompany will partner with Pablo Zabaleta, Elaiquim Mangala and John Stones to anchor the backline this season.

Manchester United (8.5/10):

Eric Bailly, Fabinho (Fabio Tavares), Luke Shaw and Chris Smalling. Another hard one to pick but no doubt new signing Bailly and Fabinho add something extra to the backline.

Middlesborough (6/10):

Antonio Barragan, Bernardo (Espinosa), George Friend and Daniel Ayala. Two big names add strength to The Boro back line.

Southampton (6/10):

Jeremy Pied, Virgin van Dijk, Jose Fonte and Ryan Bertrand. New signing beats Yoshida to hold the backline.

Stoke City (6/10):

Ryan Shawcross, Marc Muniesa, Philipp Wollscheid and Erik Pieters. The Potters could see a tighter back line with the omission of Glen Johnson.

Sunderland (6/10):

Lamine Kone, Younes Kaboul, John O’Shea and Patrick van Aanholt. Not many defensive options for Sunderland and zero transfers this window. Maybe Pulling Jan Kirchhoff to center-back would even strengthen there.

Swansea (6.5/10):

Angel Rangel, Ashley Williams, Mike van der Hoorn and Franck Tabanou. The coming season should see Tabanou play a few decent games for the Swans while fan’s favourites Williams and Rangel are also expected to do better.

Tottenham (8/10):

Jan Vertonghen, Kyle Walker, Toby Alderweireld and Danny Rose. Another team with endless options, with the likes of Eric Dier also able to play at back.

Watford (6.5/10):

Brice Dja Djedje, Juan Zuniga, Christian Kabasele and Miguel Britos. It would be interesting to see how 3 of the 4 new faces in the side and Britos fare this season.

West Bromwich Albion (5.5/10):

Johnny Evans, Craig Dawson, James Chester and Christian Gamboa. The last on the list is hardly playing while at West Brom, but if given even half a chance the young Costa Rican should shine.

West Ham United (6.5/10):

Reece Oxford, Wilson Reid, Martin Olsson and Angelo Ogbonna. With their first bid for Olsson rejected, it would greatly benefit The Hammers to put a new offer on the table.