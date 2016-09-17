PM to Raise Kashmir Issue at UN General Assembly

Islamabad – Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif left for New York on Saturday to attend the 71st session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

According to reports, the premier will highlight the issue of human rights violations by the Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir during his address in UNGA on September 21.

A statement issued by foreign office stated that PM Nawaz would urge UN to live up to its promise of the right the self-determination of Kashmiri people in accordance with its resolutions in his speech.

PM Nawaz will also raise the issue of Indian involvement in Balochistan with the international community.

PM Nawaz will clear Pakistan’s position on key international issues, ranging from peace and security to development and highlight priorities of his government during his speech, the statement added.

He will also highlight Pakistan’s role and sacrifices tendered by it in the war against terrorism.

PM Nawaz will also participate in Leaders’ Summit on Refugees convened by US President Barak Obama on September 20.

On the sidelines of the UN assembly session, PM Nawaz will hold bilateral meetings several world leaders, including UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, FO said.

The premier will return to Pakistan on September 24.