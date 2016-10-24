PAT to Join PTI’s Islamabad Protest

Islamabad – Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chief Dr Tahirul Qadri has accepted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan’s invitation to join his party’s sit-in in Islamabad on November 2.

According to reports, the cricketer-turned- chief telephoned PAT chief today and formally extended him invitation him to join the protest, which the cleric accepted.

The two leaders discussed the strategy of the protest and agreed to go hand in hand against the government.

Credible sources said that Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed played a crucial role in ending the deadlock between the two parties.

However, it is yet unclear that whether Qadri will himself take part in the protest or only ask his workers to do so.

Sources said that Jamat-e-Islami and Mustafa Kamal’s Pak Sar Zameen Party (PSP) are also likely to join PTI’s protest.

Meanwhile, a petition has been filed in Lahore High Court (LHC) to halt the November 2 protest.

The petition was filed by a citizen Atif Sattar today.

A full bench headed by Justice Shahid Hameed Dar will begin the hearing of the petition from Wednesday. The other two members of the bench include Justice Anwar ul, Haq and Qasim Khan.