Parliament Adopts Resolution against Indian Atrocities in Kashmir

Islamabad –The joint session of the parliament on Friday adopted a unanimous resolution against the killings of innocent civilians by Indian forces in the occupied Kashmir and their repeated ceasefire violations at the Line of Control.

The resolution, presented by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, condemned the use of force by the Indian forces in Kashmir, which has resulted in the killing of 110 people and left more than 12,000 injured.

The resolution also condemned the use of pellet guns on Kashmiri protesters by the Indian forces.

It also stated that the Parliament salutes the unmatched courage and resolve of Kashmiri people in their struggle for independence.

The parliament also expressed concern over the arrest of journalists, political leaders and workers and demanded the Indian government to immediately release them.

The parliament also rejected Indian accusations of Pakistan’s involvement in the Uri attack and described it as an attempt by the Indian government to the deviate of world’s attention from its atrocities in Kashmir.

The resolution also called for the global community to take notice of the human rights violations by Indian forces in Kashmir and play its role in delivering the right to self-determination to region’s people according to the resolutions of United Nations’ general assembly.

It also condemned the sponsorship of subversive and terrorist activities in Pakistan by the Indian government, adding that it is evident by the arrest of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jhadav from Balochistan and his confessional statement.

The resolution stated that Pakistan is committed to resume a meaningful and result-oriented dialogue with India to resolve all outstanding issues including Kashmir.