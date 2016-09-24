Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20 Match Preivew

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has won the toss and decided to bowl in the first T20 international against West Indies in Dubai.

The hosts have made two changes in their playing XI that beat England by nine wickets in the only T20 International in Manchester two weeks ago.

Umar Akmal has returned to replace Mohammad Rizwan after being dropped for England game on disciplinary grounds.

The explosive right-hander won back the faith of selectors after scoring 304 runs in five games in the National T20 Cup to finish as events leading run-getter.

Spin-bowling all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has also made a comeback after being left out for England encounter, with pacer Mohammad Amir making the way.

West Indies, meanwhile, have handed the debut to 20-year-old batsman Nicholas Pooran.

The second T20 between the two sides will also be played in Dubai on Saturday while third and final is scheduled in Abu Dhabi on September 27.

The T20 series will be followed by three one-day internationals and as many Tests.

Playing Xis:

Pakistan: Sharjeel Khan, Umar Akmal, Khalid Latif, Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt & wk), Imad Wasim

West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (capt), Nicholas Pooran, Evin Lewis, Samuel Badree, Jerome Taylor, Marlon Samuels,Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Johnson Charles, Andre Fletcher (wk)