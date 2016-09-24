PTV Sports, Ten Sports Live Cricket Streaming: Pak vs WI 2nd T20

Pakistan and West Indies will start their three-match T20 series at Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

Pakistan will be confident for this game after securing a thumping nine-wicket win in the only T20 International in Manchester earlier this month.

Their batting line has been boosted by the return of Umar Akmal, who was left out for the England series on disciplinary grounds. The flamboyant right-hander earned a recall after making 304 runs in five games in the National T20 Cup.

Watch Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20 Live on PTV Sports, Ten Sports

Akmal is expected to replace Mohammad Rizwan in Pakistan’s XI for the England game.

Spin-bowling all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz, who bagged four wickets in the final to help Karachi Blues to clinch National T20 Cup, is likely to be included in the XI, at the expense of either seamer Hassan Ali or opening batsman Saad Nasim.

Meanwhile, West Indies, who won the ICC World T20 in India in April, will also be looking to start the tour on a winning note.

The Caribbean side looks formidable despite the absence of Darren Sammy, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle and Andre Russell.

Sammy was left out for the series, Simmons was unfit, Gayle was not available for selection while Russell opted out citing personal reasons after being picked. He has been replaced by 26-year-old uncapped pacer Kesrick Williams in the lineup.

The visitors have an array of hard hitters in their line up including Evin Lewis, who struck a brisk century in the first T20 against India in Florida last month, Andre Fletcher, Johnson Charles, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard and skipper Carlos Braithwaite himself.

The head-to-head record between Pakistan and West Indies in T20Is stands level at 2-2 after four meetings.

Probable XIs:

Pakistan:

Sarfraz Ahmed (capt & wk), Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif, Mohammad Amir, Umar Akmal, Babar Azam, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, Shoaib Malik

West Indies:

Carlos Brathwaite(capt), Johnson Charles, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Andre Fletcher(wk), Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Evin Lewis, Marlon Samuels, Samuel Badree, Jason Holder