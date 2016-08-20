Having secured a massive 255-run win in the opening match, Pakistan will be looking to make it 2-0 when they meet Ireland in the second and final one-day international at The Village, Malahide in Dublin on Saturday.

Opening batsman Sharjeel Khan struck his career-best 150 off just 86 balls while Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Nawaz both scored half-centuries as Pakistan posted a mammoth 337-6 in the match that was curtailed to 47 overs per side due to early rain.

The hosts crumbled in the big chase and were crushed out for 82 in 24th over, with left-arm spinner claiming his career-best figures of 5-14.

Watch Pakistan vs Ireland 2nd ODI Live on PTV Sports, Ten Sports

Fast bowler Umar Gul also returned impressive figures of 3-23 upon his return to international cricket after 16 months.

It was Pakistan’s biggest win in ODI history in terms of runs, which ended their five-match losing streak in the format.

The visitors are expected to rest fast bowler Mohammad Amir to keep him fresh ahead of five-match ODI series against England, starting on August 24, and replace him with 22-year-old uncapped seamer Hassan Ali.

Wasim is also likely to be rested and replaced with leg-spinner Yasir Shah.

Ireland, meanwhile, will be hoping to bounce back from a massive loss to level the series.

The hosts are likely to bring in seamer Craig Young the expense of Peter Chase, who leaked 70 runs in his seven in the first game. They, however, are unlikely to tinker with their first game’s XI otherwise.

Probable Squads:

Ireland:

Paul Stirling, William Porterfield (capt), Ed Joyce, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Gary Wilson, Stuart Poynter (wk), Andy McBrine, Tim Murtagh, Niall O’Brien, Kevin O’Brien,

Pakistan:

Azhar Ali (capt), Mohammad Hafeez, Sharjeel Khan, Wahab Riaz, Umar Gul, Hasan Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Imad Wasim/Yasir Shah, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik