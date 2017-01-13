The first of five one-day internationals between Pakistan and Australia will be played at Gabba Stadium in Brisbane on Friday.

The hosts will start the series as favourites after whitewashing the tourists in preceding three-Test series.

Pakistan suffered two major setbacks ahead of the series as their wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed and lanky pacer Muhammad Irfan have both flown home due to family reasons.

Watch Pak vs. Aus 1st ODI Live on PTV Sports, Ten Sports

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hasn’t named a replacement for Sarfraz, which means Mohammad Rizwan will take up the gloves. Irfan has been replaced by Junaid Khan, who hasn’t played for the country since May 2015.

Junaid is likely to compete with Mohammad Amir for a place in the playing XI as Hassan Ali’s looks a certain pick bagging three wickets conceding 18 runs in Tuesday’s warm-up game.

The hosts, meanwhile, have already announced their XI.

Fast bowler Billy Stanlake and batsman middle Chris Lynn will make their ODI debuts in the match.

Lynn’s inclusion left no room for Usman Khawaja in the XI. Stanlake will form up pace attack with Mitchell Starc, James Faulkner and Pat Cummins.

Glenn Maxwell will lead the spin attack in the absence of Adam Zampa, who has been dropped.

The hosts left out opening batsman Aaron Finch, who made just 22 runs in three-match ODI series against New Zealand last month, for the series. In his absence, Travis Head will open the innings along with David Warner.

Teams:

Australia XI:

David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith (capt), Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade (wk), James Faulkner, Pat Cummins, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Starc, Billy Stanlake.

Pakistan (from):

Azhar Ali (capt), Asad Shafiq, Imad Wasim, Umar Akmal, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Rahat Ali, Sharjeel Khan, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Nawaz