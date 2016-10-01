Pakistan will be looking to seal the series when they meet West Indies in Sharjah on Sunday. Fans can catch the high voltage action live on PTV Sports, Ten Sports and Willow TV.

After registering a convincing victory over West Indies in the first One Day International (ODI) at Sharjah on Friday, Pakistan is looking to lock horns with erratic visitors at the same venue on Sunday.

Pakistan’s renaissance in white ball cricket continued as they kept on dictating terms to the West Indies in the longer version of the game after thrashing them 3-0 in T20s.

In the first ODI, West Indian captain Jason Holder won the toss and elected to bowl first, hoping to start the series on a winning note. The decision brought an early benefit for the visitors as Pakistan lost their first wicket without opening the scoring.

The departure of Azhar Ali brought Man of the Match, Babar Azam on to the pitch to join opener Sharjeel Khan. The pair accumulated 82 runs together before latter departed for 54.

Azam did not get troubled by wickets falling around him and went on to score a magnificent century to help (120 off 131 balls) to help the green shirts post a competitive total of 284 in their allotted quota of 50-overs.

The talented batsman anchored the innings well and refrained from taking the undue risk before an unbelievable catch by Kieron Pollard brought an end to his marvellous innings.

He was also the highest run scorer in the T20 series, ending with 101 runs from three matches.

Carlos Brathwaite, the T20 captain of West Indies, bagged three wickets in the first ODI.

While Chasing a modest total, West Indies’ batting line faltered as Muhammad Nawaz; another youngster picked up four wickets for 42 runs in his 10 overs to restrict hosts to 175 runs.

Only Marlon Samuels could offer some resistance with his hard earned 46 runs off 59 balls.

Windies batsmen have been unable to cope with Pakistani spinners who have troubled them right through the campaign. After Imad Wasim, the left-arm spinner, who regularly dismantled the opposition’s batting fortress in recently concluded T20 series, Muhammad Nawaz, another left-arm spinner has regained form after a quiet T20 series.

It will be a remiss not to mention that Pakistan’s pacers have also provided significant support to the spin bowlers, with Hasan Ali and Sohail Tanvir providing early breakthroughs in most of the matches, allowing the spinners to test their skill onto the middle order.

The ‘Men in Green’ will be hoping to register its fifth successive win over West Indies in Sunday’s fixture, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Pakistan, 9th in ODI rankings, are expected to retain the winning combination for the second game as they look to maintain momentum and jump ahead of opponents in the rankings table.

The visitors are yet to find a victory, but they have a team that is talented enough to beat any side in the World. But for that to happen, they have to get over their inconsistent performance which is letting them down in all formats of cricket.

West Indies will need to fill the gaps and tighten up if they are to get a positive result come Sunday.

Pakistan

Possible XI: Azhar Ali (c) – Sharjeel Khan – Babar Azam – Shoaib Malik – Sarfraz Ahmed (wk) – Mohammad Rizwan – Imad Wasim – Mohammad Nawaz – Wahab Riaz – Mohammad Amir – Hasan Ali.

West Indies

Possible XI: Johnson Charles – Evin Lewis – Darren Bravo – Marlon Samuels – Denesh Ramdin (wk) – Kieron Pollard – Jason Holder (c) – Carlos Brathwaite – Sunil Narine – Suliemann Benn – Shannon Gabriel