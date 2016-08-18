The first of two one-day internationals between Pakistan and Ireland will be played at Malahide, Dublin on Thursday.

The visitors will be looking to end their five-match losing streak in the format. They had lost the last three of four ODIs against England in UAE in November 2016 and suffered defeat in both completed matches during their tour of New Zealand in January.

The Ireland series provides them with an opportunity to rediscover the winning ways ahead of the five-match ODI series against England, starting on August 24.

Fast bowler Umar Gul has returned to Pakistan squad for the series after 16 months. The 32-year-old pacer had last featured the national team during their tour of Bangladesh in April last year.

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah has also made a comeback to Pakistan’s limited-overs squad for the first time since November last year when he was suspended for six months for a doping offence.

The only player uncapped at international level is Hassan Ali, a 22-year-old right-arm medium pacer who has bagged 40 wickets in 21 List A matches.

Ireland, meanwhile, suffered a blow ahead of this series when pacer Boyd Rankin was sidelined for several weeks after picking up a leg injury during a training session for English county side Warwickshire.

They haven’t named a replacement for him with Craig Young now available after recovering from an elbow injury that kept him out of last month’s home ODI series against Afghanistan.

Pakistan leads the head-to-head record against Ireland 4-1 after six ODIs. Ireland’s only win against the opposition came at Sabina Park in Kingston, during 2007 World Cup, when Pakistan suffered a three-wicket loss.

The two sides last met in a World Cup 2015 match in Adelaide when Pakistan secured a comprehensive seven-wicket win.

Teams (from):

Ireland: William Porterfield (capt), Peter Chase, John Anderson, Tim Murtagh, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O’Brien, Niall O’Brien, Ed Joyce, Paul Stirling, Gary Wilson, Stuart Poynter, Craig Young.

Pakistan: Azhar Ali (capt), Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Sami Aslam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Umar Gul, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan,