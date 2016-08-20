Pakistan will be looking to secure a series whitewash when they take on Ireland in the second and final one-day international in Dublin on Saturday.

The visitors secured a massive 255-run win in the rain-hit first game on Thursday to end their five-match losing streak in ODIs.

Opening batsman Sharjeel Khan plundered 152 off 86 balls while Mohammad Nawaz and Shoaib Malik made fifties as Pakistan manage 337-3 in the 47-over game.

Watch Pakistan vs Ireland 2nd ODI Live on PTV Sports, Ten Sports

Left-arm spinner Imad Wasim then claimed his career-best figures of 5-14 while veteran fast bowler Umar Gul bagged three wickets conceding 23 runs as the hosts were skittled out for just 82 in 23.2 overs.

A whitewash of Ireland will be a morale booster for the men in green ahead of their five-match ODI series against England, starting from August 24 in Southampton.

Pakistan are expected to make a couple of changes in their first game’s XI for the second match.

Left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir, who played all four Tests in England, is likely to be rested, which means 22-year-old uncapped seamer Hassan Ali will be in line to make his international debut.

The visitors are also likely to rest Wasim and are replace him with leg-spinner Yasir Shah.

Ireland, on the other hand, will be hoping to rebound after the abject surrender in the first game.

They are likely to drop seamer Peter Chase, who conceded 70 runs in his seven overs on Thursday, with Craig Young.

Probable Squads:

Team news

Ireland:

Paul Stirling, Ed Joyce, Niall O’Brien (wk), Gary Wilson, Stuart Poynter, William Porterfield (c), Kevin O’Brien, Andy McBrine, Brian McCarthy, Tim Murtagh, Craig Young

Pakistan:

Azhar Ali (c), Mohammad Hafeez, Umar Gul, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Sharjeel Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir.