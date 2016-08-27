England will be looking to make it 2-0 while Pakistan 1-1 when the two sides lock horns in the second one-day international at the Lord’s on Saturday.

The hosts registered a 44-run (D/L) method win in the rain-curtailed first game in Southampton on Wednesday to go-up 1-0 in the five-match series.

Skipper Azhar Ali eventually ended his poor run while a dauntless 82 while Sarfraz Ahmed and Babar Azam made 55 and 40 respectively as the visitors made 260-6 after electing to bat first.

Riding on the half-centuries of Joe Root and Jason Roy in reply, the hosts reached 193-3 before showers arrived to force the early end of the game.

Despite the loss in the first game, Pakistan aren’t unlikely to tinker too much with the Wednesday’s XI.

The only change likely in their lineup is the replacement of all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz with leg-spinner Yasir Shah.

Mohammad Amir left the field after bowling six overs in the first game with a side strain but is fit to spearhead the pace attack.

For England, all-rounder David Willey will miss out again as he is still recovering from a hand injury that he picked up during Yorkshire’s NatWest T20 Blast semi-final against Durham earlier this month.

All-rounder Ben Stokes made a comeback from a calf injury in Southampton but was unable to bowl. He is expected to play only as a batsman in the Saturday’s match as well.

Probable Squad:

Pakistan:

Sharjeel Khan, Azhar Ali (capt), Babar Azam, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Sarfraz Ahmed (wk), Umar Gul

England:

Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Jason Roy, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood