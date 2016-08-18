Pakistan will be looking to build a winning momentum ahead of the limited-overs series against England when they meet Ireland in first of two ODIs at Malahide in Dublin on Thursday.

Azhar Ali-led tourists are currently on a five-match losing streak in the ODI format. They lost both of their ODIs in their tour of New Zealand in January and suffered defeat in last three of four matches at the hands of England in United Arab Emirates last November.

They, however, will be highly confident ahead of this game after securing a series-leveling 10-wicket win in the fourth and final Test against England at the Oval last week.

Pakistan have summoned veteran fast bowler Umar Gul, who hasn’t played any international since April last year, for this series.

Watch Pakistan vs Ireland 1st ODI Live on PTV Sports, Ten Sports



Leg-spinner Yasir Shah is set to make his first ODI appearance for the first time after serving a six-month doping man while opening batsman Sharjeel Khan has also returned.

Fast bowler Mohammad Irfan, all-rounder Anwar Ali, seamer Rahat Ali and batsmen Sohail Maqsood and Ahmed Shehzad were left out of the squad.

The visitors are expected to hand maiden international cap to Hasan Ali, a 22-year-old left-arm seamer who impressed the selectors with his solid performances in domestic cricket.

Ireland, meanwhile, will be hoping to stun Pakistan for a second time in the ODI cricket. They had beat the men in green by three wickets to knock them out of ICC World Cup 2007 in West Indies.

The hosts will be boosted by the return of seam bowler Craig Young and batsman Niall O’Brien, who both missed the recently-concluded home ODI series against Afghanistan.

The head-to-head record between Pakistan and Ireland stands 4-1 to former after six ODIs while one match was tied.

Teams (From)

Ireland

Squad: William Porterfield (captain), Paul Stirling, Ed Joyce, Peter Chase, John Anderson, Barry McCarthy, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O’Brien, Andy McBrine, Niall O’Brien, Stuart Poytner (wk), Craig Young, Gary Wilson.

Pakistan

Azhar Ali (Captain), Sami Aslam, Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (wk), Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz, Umar Gul, Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Nawaz