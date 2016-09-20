Pakistan Fully Prepared to Respond to Any Threat: COAS

Rawalpindi — Taking strong notice of India’s vitriolic statements in the wake of recent unrest in Jammu & Kashmir, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Raheel Sharif has said that Pakistan’s armed forces are fully prepared to respond to “the entire spectrum of direct and indirect threats”.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army Chief made these remarks while chairing a Corps Commanders’ Conference at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Monday.

The meeting comprehensively reviewed the matters pertaining to internal and external security situation and operational preparedness of the army, ISPR said.

COAS said that Pakistan Army is fully aware of the latest happenings in the region and their impact on the Pakistan’s security and is thoroughly reviewing the situation.

He said the armed forces are fully aware of Indian malicious propaganda campaign against Pakistan and is prepared to thwart any sinister design against country’s sovereignty and integrity, ISPR added.

COAS also praised the steady progress of Zarb-i-Azb and paid tribute to the Jawans of Pakistan Army, Rangers and police who sacrificed their lives in the war against terrorism.