Three Indian Diplomats Involved in Subversive Activities Leave Pakistan

Islamabad – Pakistan on Tuesday expelled three staffers of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad who were involved in subversive activities in the country.

Madhavan Nanda Kumar, Anurag Singh and Vijay Kumar Varma, who were identified as serving officers of Indian spy agencies Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and Intelligence Bureau (IB), left for Dubai from Benazir Bhutto International Airport here.

Pakistan had declared eight Indian diplomats persona non grata last week after they were found involved in espionage, subversion and supporting of terrorist activities in the country.

Five remaining diplomats will be sent back to India via Wagha Border on Wednesday.

The latest episode of expulsion came two weeks ago when Indian authorities declared a Pakistani High Commission staffer – Mahmood Akhtar — persona non grata on the charges of spying a sent him back home.

Tensions between two nuclear-armed countries have soared since the killing of 19 soldiers in a militant attack on Indian army base in Uri area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on September 18.

India has accused Pakistan of being behind the attack. Islamabad, however, has rejected New Delhi’s claim and termed the attack as an attempt to the deviate of world’s attention from its atrocities in the occupied Kashmir.

More than one Kashmiris have been killed while thousands of others injured in Indian forces’ crackdown on the protests which erupted following the assassination of young Kashmiri freedom leader Burhan Wani in July.

Tensions have also escalated at Line of Control (LoC) since Uri attack, with firing and shelling by the two forces claiming 14 civilian lives in November alone.