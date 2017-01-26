The fifth and final one-day international between Australia and Pakistan will be played in Adelaide on Thursday.

The hosts have already claimed an assailable 3-1 lead in the series after securing an empathic 86-run win in the fourth game in Sydney on Sunday.

David Warner played a majestic knock of 130 while Glenn Maxell and Travis Head struck half-centuries as Australia posted a mammoth 353-6 after electing to bat at SCG.

The visitors, in reply, were bundled out for 267 in 44th over. Sharjeel Khan top-scored for them with 74 while Shoaib Malik (47) and Muhammad Hafeez (40) were their notable scorers.

The hosts are unlikely to tinker with their winning combination for the final game.

Pakistan, meanwhile, are likely to make a couple of changes in their lineup as they look for a win to salvage some pride after an abysmal tour, during which they were also whitewashed in the three-Test series.

Junaid Khan, who leaked 82 runs in 10 wicketless overs in the last game, is likely to be dropped and replaced by fellow left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz, who hasn’t featured in the series since the opening game.

The visitors are also expected to bring back all-rounder Muhammad Nawaz, who also last played in the series-opener. All-rounder Imad Wasim, who has failed to make his presence felt with either bat or ball throughout the series, is likely to make way for him.

Probable Squads:

Australia:

David Warner, Peter Handscomb, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith (capt)

Pakistan:

Azhar Ali (capt), Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Imad Wasim/Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan/Wahab Riaz.